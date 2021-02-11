Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

