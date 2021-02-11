UBS Group Raises InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $84.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

INMD stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $73.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in InMode by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in InMode by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in InMode by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after purchasing an additional 307,152 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in InMode by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in InMode by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

