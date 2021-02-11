UBS Group Raises InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $84.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.
INMD stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $73.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in InMode by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in InMode by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in InMode by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after purchasing an additional 307,152 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in InMode by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in InMode by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
