UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TELDF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TELDF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.72. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

