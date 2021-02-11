UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.86.
Shares of GLPG traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.87. 35,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,082. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.76.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
