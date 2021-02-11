UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.86.

Shares of GLPG traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.87. 35,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,082. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,228,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Galapagos by 122.9% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

