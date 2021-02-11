UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ørsted A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ørsted A/S stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,787. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

