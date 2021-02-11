UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the January 14th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCBJY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

