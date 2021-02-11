Ultra Trading 65.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 65.2% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $66.17 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,610.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.40 or 0.01107743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00471584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 167.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006888 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008786 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,578,698 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

