Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $23.00 at Citigroup

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $22.88. 314,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,449. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

