Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UAA. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of UAA opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,299.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 570,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 177,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 115,886 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

