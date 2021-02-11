Unify (UNIFY) 1-Day Volume Hits $13,222.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Unify has a market capitalization of $52,416.09 and approximately $13,222.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unify has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.92 or 0.00385022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.