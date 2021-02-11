UniLayer Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.05 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniLayer has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $8.69 million and $1.05 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00261292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00097960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00083451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060679 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

