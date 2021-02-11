UniLend (UFT) Trading 103.4% Higher This Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 103.4% higher against the dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend token can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.10 or 0.01078761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.46 or 0.05389584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026644 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00019017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00035290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.