Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,637 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,598,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,095,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,956,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE UL opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

