Union Dental Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UDHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Union Dental Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UDHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 436.9% from the January 14th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,393,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDHI opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06. Union Dental has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions.

