United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $39,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.