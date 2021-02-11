United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -2.89–2.87 for the period. United Fire Group also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.32–1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $32.32. 55,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,835. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $809.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

