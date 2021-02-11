United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -2.89–2.87 for the period. United Fire Group also updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to -1.32–1.28 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $32.32. 55,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,835. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $809.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.15.
United Fire Group Company Profile
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.
