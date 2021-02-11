United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.32–1.28 for the period. United Fire Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -2.89–2.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 55,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,835. The stock has a market cap of $809.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $373,566.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

