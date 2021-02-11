United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,395,000 after buying an additional 92,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $165.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

