United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,395,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

