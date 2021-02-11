United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Gap Down to $1.78

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.46. United States Antimony shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 872,074 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 57.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 209,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $186,655.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $149,259.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,048,518 shares of company stock valued at $865,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Antimony stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United States Antimony worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

