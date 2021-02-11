United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) Short Interest Update

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 236.4% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE UZB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.58. 11,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $26.69.

About United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163

There is no company description available for United States Cellular Corp.

