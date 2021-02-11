Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.20 Million

Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post $216.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $975.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $22,770,191.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,221,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,998,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $4,332,246.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,121.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,831 shares of company stock worth $67,411,996 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $127.65 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

