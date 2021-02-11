Universal Electronics (UEIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $800.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

