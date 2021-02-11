UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0042 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $471,090.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 63% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.40 or 0.01073436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.83 or 0.05398294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026680 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00034544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

