UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.38 billion and $18.63 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00393188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

