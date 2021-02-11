UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $27.85. 7,323,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 10,033,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 464.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.