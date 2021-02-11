UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $27.85. 7,323,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 10,033,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 464.24 and a beta of 2.18.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.
About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.
