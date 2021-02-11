Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading 6.8% Higher

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.46 and last traded at $56.85. Approximately 2,892,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,994,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.40 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,144 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $107,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,068 shares of company stock worth $2,921,024. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

