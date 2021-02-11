USDATA (OTCMKTS:USDC) Trading Up 9,900%

USDATA Corp. (OTCMKTS:USDC) was up 9,900% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.

USDATA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USDC)

USDATA Corp. engages in the supply of industrial automation software tools, applications, and consulting services. It offers an industrial automation software product under the FactoryLink brand. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

