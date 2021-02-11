USDX [Lighthouse] 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,230.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $649,364.61 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,291.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.99 or 0.01101610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00468925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00036279 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008722 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

