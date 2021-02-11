USDX (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007704 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009888 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

