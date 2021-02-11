Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Trading Up 8.4%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) shares were up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 427,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 414,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $165.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 96,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $173,076.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,253.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,100,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 529,248 shares of company stock worth $1,053,391 in the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 484,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 174.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 100.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

