Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 31.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $192.53 million and approximately $35.62 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.74 or 0.01068863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00054170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.02 or 0.05219243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026201 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00018775 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00034587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

