Utz Brands (UTZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2021 – Utz Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/6/2021 – Utz Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

2/5/2021 – Utz Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

2/3/2021 – Utz Brands was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Utz Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

1/27/2021 – Utz Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

1/21/2021 – Utz Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

1/20/2021 – Utz Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Utz Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

1/20/2021 – Utz Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $26.00.

1/19/2021 – Utz Brands is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2021 – Utz Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Utz Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

12/22/2020 – Utz Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $25.00.

12/21/2020 – Utz Brands is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Utz Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Utz Brands stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 12,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,414,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

