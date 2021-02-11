Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.51. 5,711,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,493,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $443.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.28.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uxin by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

