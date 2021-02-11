v.systems Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.29 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $45.07 million and $3.29 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,127,739,878 coins and its circulating supply is 2,204,131,414 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

