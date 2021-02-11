Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:MYMSF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Valens Groworks Corp (OTCMKTS:MYMSF) traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.83. 1,385,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,977% from the average session volume of 45,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

Valens Groworks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYMSF)

Valens Groworks Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the scientific research of phytopharmaceutical material primarily producing cannabis and cannabis related products. It is also involved in the analytical laboratory testing of cannabis. The company has a collaborative research partnership with UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

