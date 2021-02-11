Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) (LON:VLU) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) (LON:VLU) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.18 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41). 29,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 95,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £27.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.53.

Get Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) alerts:

In other news, insider James McFarland purchased 50,000 shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £14,500 ($18,944.34).

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.