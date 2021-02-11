Validity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.66 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Validity has traded 81.2% higher against the dollar. Validity has a market cap of $8.94 million and $3.66 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00004438 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00261292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00097960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00083451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060679 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,233,512 coins and its circulating supply is 4,214,182 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

