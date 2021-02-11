Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 72,059 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,405.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 777,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,476,000 after acquiring an additional 755,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.59. 83,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,690,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.52. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

