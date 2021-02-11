Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.52. 76,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,592. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

