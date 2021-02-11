Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 50,004 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,232,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,026. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $74.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.18.

