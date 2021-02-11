Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Invests $1.19 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.75. 82,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

