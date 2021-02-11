Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Invests $1.94 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after acquiring an additional 221,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $192,558,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,295,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,630,000 after acquiring an additional 644,354 shares during the period.

BSV remained flat at $$82.77 on Thursday. 55,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,124. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

