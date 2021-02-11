Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Invests $2.78 Million in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 66,446 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

SCHA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,622. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

