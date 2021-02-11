Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Invests $9.58 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.37. 8,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,915. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

