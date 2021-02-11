Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 22.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.64. The company had a trading volume of 192,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,162. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $393.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

