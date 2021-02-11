Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.0% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.62. 5,957,078 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.58.

