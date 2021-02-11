Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,768,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.