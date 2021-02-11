Valmet Oyj’s (VOYJF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOYJF remained flat at $$32.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 895. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. Valmet Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

