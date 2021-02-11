Valmet Oyj’s (VOYJF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VOYJF remained flat at $$32.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 895. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. Valmet Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.05.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.