Valor Token (VALOR) Hits One Day Volume of $463,070.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $463,070.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Valor Token has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.88 or 0.01096522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.74 or 0.05356008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026763 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018967 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00035356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

